The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard has dropped to $69.99 on Amazon. This is a price match of one of Best Buy's deals of the day, featuring the same keyboard for the same price. This keyboard normally sells for around $130, and even when it does go on sale it usually only drops to around $70. Today's price is an all-new low that we haven't seen before at either retailer.

The BlackWidow Elite uses Razer's Green mechnical switches. These are keys designed to give you a satisfying click sound and great tactile feedback with every press. They only require 50G of actuation force and are meant for fast-paced games where getting those keys pressed as quickly as possible is key to success. Mechanical switches like this are great for typing or gaming or any other activity that requires a great deal of speed and accuracy. They are all about precision, and mechanical switches feel much better than other types of keyboards.

You'll also be able to fully customize this keyboard. For example, Razer Chroma gives you full RGB lighting on your keyboard but in a fun and unique way. Razer Chroma can actually sync your lighting effects with other Razer gear and even some third-party products like Philips Hue. Sync your keyboard to the game you're playing and get amazing lighting that matches what you're playing. With the individually backlit keys, you'll be able to choose from an entire spectrum of millions of colors.

There is also fully programmable macro support. Razer's Hypershift feature lets you remap complex commands using all keys and keystroke combinations. You'll be able to use Razer's software to customize this and the lighting.

The keyboard also comes with an ergonomic, magnetic wrist rest made of plush leatherette. The top plate is made with military-grade metal and is designed to last for years.