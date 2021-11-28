This slew of Cyber Monday deals on Seagate and LaCie Hard Drives has something for everyone, including rugged external storage, NAS Internal Hard Drives, PS4 external storage, and even a spicy Seagate FireCuda for your PS5 which we rate as one of the best SSDs for PS5.

These are some of the best Cyber Monday NAS deals we've seen so far, and you can snag up to 36% off the range at Amazon.

So whether you need more external storage for a Chromebook or laptop or more storage space for those games, check it out.

These hard drives aren't driving a hard bargain

LaCie Rugged Mini External Hard Drive Portable | Up to 36% off LaCie's distinctive Rugged drives are a fixture for any MacBook Pro who needs external storage and a seriously rugged design that will never let them down. $70 at Amazon Seagate External Hard Drive | Up to 38% off These massive Seagate Expansion drives are listed at just $104 for the 6TB version or $169 for Seagate's desktop version. However, if you play around with the capacity options you can score up to 38% on some of the very large drives, such as the 18TB version, now only $339. $105 at Amazon Seagate IronWolf NAS | Up to 26% off These Seagate NAS drives are the perfect internal storage expansion options for your network. $120 at Amazon Seagate Game Drive for PS4 | Up to 33% off This officially licensed PS4 Game Drive from Seagate comes in 2TB or 4TB, the former is $69, while the latter is $99, a much bigger saving of $50 (33%) on all the gaming storage you could possibly need for your PS4. $69 at Amazon Seagate FireCuda 530 1TB | 25% off This Seagate FireCuda is a great option for expanding your PS5's internal storage, with speeds up to 7300MB/s. More importantly, it also includes a heatsink to stop bottlenecking. $190 at Amazon

So there you have it, whether you need external or internal storage or a solution for your PlayStation, this series of Cyber Monday deals is not to be missed.