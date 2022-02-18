Presidents Day is known for having some huge sales across a wide variety of items, and this year's sales are no different. Ahead of the actual holiday, Razer is getting started early by offering big sales on two of its biggest and most popular gaming chairs.

The Razer Iskur and Razer Iskur X are both on sale starting today, with both chairs getting 20% off of their original asking price, with the Razer Iskur now available for $399 and the Iskur X available for $319. For those wondering, the main difference in the chairs seems to be the fully sculpted lumbar support that the Razer Iskur features.

Alongside the two deals, those who purchase a Razer item on the site will also be eligible to receive an exclusive Razer gift on any orders over $129 if they use code FRAGFEST at checkout.

Save 20% on the Razer Iskur and Razer Iskur X

Razer Iskur | $100 off The Razer Iskur is one of Razer's most premium options when it comes to gaming chairs. The Iskur features multi-layered synthetic leather, high density foam cushions, and a built-in, fully sculpted lumbar support option for those who might be in their chair for longs hours of the day. Better yet for those who may be on the fence, Razer also sports a 14-day risk-free trial, allowing people to purchase the chair and give it a try for two weeks to see if it's for them. Pick up this model for 20% off this Presidents Day. $399 at Razer Razer Iskur X | $80 off Unlike the Razer Iskur, the Iskur X doesn't feature a built-in lumbar support option, but does feature everything else that the Iskur does, including the multi-layered synthetic leather and high density foam cushions. The Iskur X essentially operates as a step down from the Iskur in price, without losing much else in the way of comfort. Pick up this model for 20% off this Presidents Day. $319 at Razer

For those afraid of picking up the chair and not liking it, Razer also offers a 14-day risk-free trial on its products, meaning that if you don't like the chair, you may return it within the 14-day window. Both the Iskur and Iskur X also come in two different sizes — Standard and XL — with the XL options for the Iskur and Iskur X on sale for $479 and $399, respectively.

If you're not in the market for a new gaming chair, but are still shopping for other gaming related deals, there are still plenty of things to look forward to both ahead of President's Day and when the huge shopping day actually rolls around, including sales on a ton of product. In the meantime, make sure to keep an eye out as even more deals begin to pop up.