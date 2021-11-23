Getting your hands on one of the best fitness trackers this Black Friday is a smart idea. You may not consider such smart bands to be a necessity, so you're more likely to actually get one when it's on sale. Though there are plenty of superb Android smartwatches out there, there are still many reasons why you should get a fitness tracker.

Health-conscious individuals swear by their fitness and activity trackers as a crucial part of their journey. You can monitor and track any changes to your fitness in such detail it's amazing. The Amazfit Band 5 allows you to measure your blood oxygen levels and your heart rate using a PPG optical sensor. The sensor measures your heart rate continuously throughout the day, helping you collect crucial data about your body.

Some other important features include sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercises, and even menstrual cycle tracking. If anything goes wrong with your body, this sleek little band will let you know. It helps that the Amazfit Band 5 is easy on the eyes, with a bright and colorful 1.1-inch AMOLED display.

Stay in shape and work actively towards your health goals by scoring the Amazfit Band 5 this Black Friday. The watch comes in Midnight Black, Olive, and Orange. You can snag a neat 40% off with this deal.