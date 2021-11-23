Getting your hands on one of the best fitness trackers this Black Friday is a smart idea. You may not consider such smart bands to be a necessity, so you're more likely to actually get one when it's on sale. Though there are plenty of superb Android smartwatches out there, there are still many reasons why you should get a fitness tracker.
Health-conscious individuals swear by their fitness and activity trackers as a crucial part of their journey. You can monitor and track any changes to your fitness in such detail it's amazing. The Amazfit Band 5 allows you to measure your blood oxygen levels and your heart rate using a PPG optical sensor. The sensor measures your heart rate continuously throughout the day, helping you collect crucial data about your body.
Some other important features include sleep quality monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing exercises, and even menstrual cycle tracking. If anything goes wrong with your body, this sleek little band will let you know. It helps that the Amazfit Band 5 is easy on the eyes, with a bright and colorful 1.1-inch AMOLED display.
Stay in shape and work actively towards your health goals by scoring the Amazfit Band 5 this Black Friday. The watch comes in Midnight Black, Olive, and Orange. You can snag a neat 40% off with this deal.
Amazfit Band 5 40% off
Stay fit with this slim Amazfit Band 5 fitness tracker. It has a heart-rate sensor, blood oxygen measurement, a sleep monitor, 11 sports modes, and Alexa support. All your health data is shown on a vibrant 1.1-inch AMOLED display. Get this feature-rich fitness and activity tracker for only $30 with this Black Friday Deal.
The Amazfit Band 5 comes with Amazon Alexa onboard. It's powered by a decent 125mAh battery that lasts up to 15 days on a single charge. You can perform all sorts of sports activities and workouts with the Band 5 on your wrist. Don't worry about getting it wet because it can withstand submersion in water as deep as 50 meters or 5 ATM of pressure.
Working out becomes easier to manage with the 11 sports modes baked into the Amazfit Band 5. You can spice things up with some music while getting your exercise with Bluetooth controls. Whether it's day or night, the Band 5 continues to track, monitor, and process your health and activity data. Ultimately, this helps you be aware about your body's condition and stay healthy.
