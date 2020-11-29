With brand new consoles having recently launched, it's a great time to jump on the 4K bandwagon. Even if you're not a gamer, a big, high-quality TV is more important than ever at a time when we're spending more hours than ever at home.

The best deal we've seen on an 80-plus-inch TV this Cyber Monday weekend is the 82-inch Samsung RU8000 at Best Buy, with a price cut of $600 bringing it down to $1,199.99.

Launched last year, this model (UN82RU8000FXZA) boasts smart TV capabilities and app support thanks to Samsung's Tizen OS. And you'll also benefit from gaming features like auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR), though at 120Hz this TV is limited to either 4K at 60Hz or 1440p at 120Hz.

While the RU8000 isn't rated as having the very best viewing angles in its size range, this is an excellent deal on a TV of this size and with this feature set, and just what you need to take supercharge your gaming or streaming this holiday season.