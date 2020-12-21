Most of the time when we report about deals, we find something that normally goes for an absurd price going for a much more reasonable price. We share that information with you so you can find the tech you love and keep the dollars you love, too. Today's deal, however, won't cost you a thing. Earn a $5 credit on Amazon.com, and all you have to do is watch a 30-second advertisement from Aflac. Once the video is finished, you should get a prompt to fill in a captcha to confirm you're not a bot. After that, the $5 credit will be applied to your account. You'll also get an email confirming the reward.

Free is Free Free $5 Amazon credit for watching Aflac advertisement video Watch 30-second Aflac advertisement. Verify captcha at the end of the video. Get a $5 promo credit attached to your Amazon account. Easy. Offer ends Jan. 15, 2021. Promo credit works on anything shipped and sold by Amazon but expires Feb. 15, 2021. Free $5 Credit See at Amazon

This offer is only good through January 15, 2021. The maximum reward you can earn is $5, too, so don't try to keep watching the video over and over.

The promotional credit you receive can be spent on anything that's shipped and sold by Amazon. That means it probably won't work on third party items, especially if they aren't shipped by Amazon. The promo credit will also expire on Feb. 15, 2021. You'll want to make sure you spend it before then, but that shouldn't be too hard.

The terms and conditions of the credit suggest that the $5 credit can only be applied to digital content, but that's not true. I managed to save $5 on this handy pair of grass shears.

If you're still looking for some last-minute Christmas gifts, you can definitely put this $5 credit to work. At this point, you'll be hard pressed to get a lot of your items before Christmas, but with the extra $5 off you might as well opt for some faster same-day shipping. And if you really want to save, I'd recommend stacking your $5 credit with something else on sale like the Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse or one of the other deals we've seen over at Thrifter.