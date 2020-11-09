The LG 75NANO85UNA 75-inch NanoCell 4K smart TV is on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy. You can find it going for around that price at a couple of other retailers, too, including Amazon and Walmart. The difference between those retailers and Best Buy is, Best Buy has also thrown in a $100 gift card. This is a relatively new TV that just came out this year, and it was going for $1,800 in late October. The deal drop along with Best Buy's $100 gift card is the best deal we've seen.

Today's the day LG 75NANO85UNA 75-inch NanoCell 4K smart TV This TV has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It works with Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit. Includes support for Dolbyu Vision and Audio. Turn the screen into a photo gallery when not in use. Stream all your favorite shows through the webOS smart platform. $1,400 + $100 gift card See at Best Buy

LG's NanoCell 4K TV is powered by a 3rd-gen 4K Processor that helps you empower your picture and sound. It all happens automatically so you don't have to worry about whether or not you have the best possible image quality. Spoiler alert: you do. The AI Picture, AI Sound, and even 4K Upscaling ensures everything looks its best. The TV even has local dimming for balanced backlighting and enhanced contrast.

LG uses an open platform that is fully integrated with lots of other platforms. It has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Plus you can use Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit so you have a variety of options for voice control and smart platforms.

Watch HDR content, too, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The Dolby Vision IQ feature automatically adjusts your picture settings based on the content you're watching and the lighting conditions around you. Plus Dolby Atmos helps improve your sound and immerse you into the media you're watching.

The $100 Best Buy card will be sent to you by email after you've ordered your new TV. Of course you can only spend it at Best Buy, but that's not so bad. Best Buy is gearing up for Black Friday in a big way and has multiple sales coming down the pipeline even before the end of November. Use it on something for your new TV like a sound bar or just buy a gift for a friend.