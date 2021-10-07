Following Genshin Impact's one-year anniversary celebration, developer miHoYo will be releasing Update 2.2 on Oct.13. The popular free-to-play title has become one of the best Android games since its release, garnering tens of millions of players worldwide. Though update 2.2 won't be as big as 2.0, it will still add a healthy amount of content and a new character that players have been expecting since his introduction in Inazuma. Update 2.2 will be free for all players across PS5, PS4, PC, Android, and iOS. Here's everything that players can expect when it releases. Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Welcome to Tsurumi Island

The nation of Inazuma was added in Update 2.0, though only a couple of its islands were available to explore at the time. Update 2.2 is set to add the final major island, Tsurumi, described as being "shrouded in fog." Being an area that appears to ward off travelers, it's unknown what secrets it holds. Previous islands held several points of interest and cities, but Tsurumi appears to be more mysterious. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Whatever the case, players should be able to access Tsurumi by Waverider, as they have the other islands. Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Thoma joins the fight

Thoma, who is quite a social butterfly, was introduced as the Kamisato Clan's housekeeper in Update 2.0, then only an NPC. He's known around the region as being a "fixer," helping everyone out around the islands solve their problems in a timely matter with little fanfare. As such, he's built up a network of contacts that allow him to influence powerful entities around Inazuma. Thoma: A four-star Pyro polearm user, joining Hu Tao and Xiangling among the ranks. His Elemental Skill Blazing Blessing unleashes area of effect Pyro damage and puts up a Blazing Barrier that can absorb damage, giving him a decent support role in a player's party. Crimson Ooyoroi, his Elemental Burst, is meant to deal a ton of Pyro damage to enemies, which increases based on Thoma's maximum health. Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Childe and Hu Tao Event Wish rerun

Update 2.2 isn't adding any new five-star characters, so fans can look forward to Event Wish reruns with five-star characters Tartaglia and Hu Tao. Because Thoma is a four-star character, he'll be included in Hu Tao's banner rerun. If you missed out on your first opportunity to get these characters, now's your chance. Tartaglia: Also known as Childe, Tartaglia is a Snezhnayan Hydro bow user. He also happens to be the eleventh Harbinger of the Fatui.

Also known as Childe, Tartaglia is a Snezhnayan Hydro bow user. He also happens to be the eleventh Harbinger of the Fatui. Hu Tao: Another Pyro polearm user, Hu Tao is the director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. She acts as an excellent DPS character. Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Aloy available on PC and mobile

In one of the game's biggest crossovers to date, Genshin Impact added Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy as a playable character in Update 2.2. She was previously only available for PlayStation users, but with Update 2.2, she'll be available for players across all platforms, including PC and mobile. In order to unlock Aloy in Genshin Impact, you'll need to reach Adventure Rank 20 and redeem her from Genshin Impact's in-game mail system. Aloy's next big adventure, Horizon Forbidden West, is expected to launch on Feb. 18, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Genshin Impact Update 2.2: New weapons, monsters, and events

As usual, Update 2.2 brings new content in the form of monsters, weapons, and events. There aren't a ton of noteworthy additions this time around, being only a minor update, but the events should be fun for new and returning players alike. New furnishings and a realm layout are also being added to the Serenitea Pot for player's homes. Events Labyrinth Warriors: Enter the Mystic Onmyou Chamber Domain and assist Shiki Taishou with retrieving his memories and fighting monsters.

Enter the Mystic Onmyou Chamber Domain and assist Shiki Taishou with retrieving his memories and fighting monsters. Shadow of the Ancients: Help Katheryne with a commission for the Adventurer's Guild. This appears to involve solving puzzles and fighting a Ruin Grader with regenerative abilities.

Help Katheryne with a commission for the Adventurer's Guild. This appears to involve solving puzzles and fighting a Ruin Grader with regenerative abilities. Tuned to the World's Sounds: Perform various musical mini-games using Kazuha's Floral Zither.

Perform various musical mini-games using Kazuha's Floral Zither. Dreams of Bloom: Sakuya requests help to promote her floral shop. Players will be rewarded with Serenitea Pot seeds.

Sakuya requests help to promote her floral shop. Players will be rewarded with Serenitea Pot seeds. Hangouts: New Hangouts for Sayu and Thoma will be added, allowing players to get to know their characters better. Weapons Polar Star (five-star bow)

Mouun's Moon (four-star bow)

Wavebreaker's Fin (four-star polearm)

Akuoumaru (four-star sword) Enemies Rifthounds are new monstrous beasts and are described as being capable of "eroding the boundaries of the world." Be very wary as you approach, because these Rifthounds can deal continuous damage to all party members. Rockfond Rifthound Whelp

Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp

Rockfond Rifthound

Thundercraven Rifthound Genshin Impact Update 2.2: Release date

Genshin Impact Update 2.2 is set to release on Oct. 13, 2021. Server maintenance from previous updates usually took place around 6 a.m. China Standard Time (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT). Maintenance generally lasts anywhere between five or six hours, and miHoYo compensates players with in-game Primogems for the inconvenience.