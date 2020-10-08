Genshin Impact, the latest action RPG from miHoYo, has two dozen characters along with many more coming soon. Most of the characters are pulled from gatcha style wishes, but you get to choose your first character. The character you select will be your avatar in the world of Genshin Impact, your role in this epic story. So which should you pick?
Genshin Impact is an incredibly popular cross-platform game, and it's quickly becoming one of the best games on Android.
The Traveler Twins in Genshin Impact
When you first start up Genshin Impact, you will be treated to a cut scene featuring a pair of twins facing off against a goddess of some sort. The twins in Genshin Impact, Lumine and Aether traveled the universe together before arriving on Teyvat. Teyvat is a world ruled by several deities, each of which is aligned to a specific element, but one of the goddesses, in particular, is none too pleased with your visit to her world. This unknown god challenges the twins who unleash wings of light and magic swords, but try as they might, the pair are unable to fend her off.
You are then given the choice between which you wish to play as. Whichever you select, the opposing twin will be stolen away by the unknown god. She will then seal away your powers and cast you towards the ground. Some undisclosed time later, you will awaken, ready to set off in search of your twin.
The choice between twins in Genshin Impact
But which to choose? Lumine, also known as Ying or Hotaru, means light, while Aether means sky. Lumine is distinctly female, while Aether is male. Otherwise, they look very, very similar and you are given no real indication of either's abilities, strengths, or weaknesses.
There's a good reason for that: aesthetics aside, there is zero difference between Lumine and Aether. They have identical stats, abilities, and potential. While most of the choices in RPGs make a difference, this one choice doesn't. So, pick the twin that visually appeals most to you. You can keep their default name or pick a new one, and play with confidence that you won't regret your decision later on.
Which twin in Genshin Impact did you pick?
So, which twin won you over? Did you go with the beautiful Lumine or the charming Aether? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides because most of the other choices you make in this game will matter!
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 23 playable characters including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
