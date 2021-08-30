Genshin Impact continues to expand, with new characters, quests, locations and more added on a fairly regular basis. While it's not the biggest update yet, Genshin Impact Update 2.1 is on the way, providing one of the most unique character additions yet in the form of a crossover event. For a while, players on PS4 and PS5 will be able to acquire Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

If you're worried you might miss out on nabbing Aloy in one of the best PS5 games available, don't fret, as we've got you covered. Here's how to unlock Aloy as a playable character.

Genshin Impact How to unlock Aloy as a playable character

Unlocking Aloy is a very simple process. To start, she's only available right now for players on PlayStation consoles, though she's coming to mobile devices at a later date. Players will need to already be or achieve Adventure Rank 20 during Update 2.1 and the upcoming Update 2.2. When that rank is achieved, you'll receive Aloy via Genshin Impact's in-game mail system. It's that easy! With the addition of Aloy, the list of characters in Genshin Impact reaches 41 unique playable characters.

Genshin Impact Aloy's skills, talents and abilities

Aloy is a five-star character deemed the "Savior From Another World." She wields her Predator Bow with Cryo abilities that reflect her archery skills from her own games.

Frozen Wilds: Aloy's Elemental Skill. Buffs Aloy and allies, debuffs enemies and deals Cryo damage by scattering into Chillwater Bomblets. If a Freeze Bomb or Chillwater Bomblet hits an enemy, they are debuffed and Aloy gains a Coil Stack, increasing her damage.

Rushing Ice: An effect Aloy gains upon getting four Coil Stacks. Converts Normal Attack damage into Cryo damage

Aloy's attack is also increased by 66 when using her Predator Bow. This bow also grants Aloy increased Normal and Charged attack damage by 10% for 6 seconds whenever she inflicts Cryo damage. For a look at some of these abilities in action, you can check out the character demo for Aloy below: