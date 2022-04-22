Walkabout Mini Golf VR adds new social space with driving range and more

What you need to know

Meta Quest and SteamVR title Walkabout Mini Golf received a free update this week.

The virtual reality mini golfing game now has a new main menu screen that also functions as a social space to hang out with other players.

The space is called Welcome Island and features an extensive putting green, driving range, and other non-golfing activities.

Virtual reality mini golfing game Walkabout Mini Golf received a free update this week that lets players casually hang out, practice their golfing skills, or take in the sights before starting a game.

The update has redesigned the main menu for the Quest 2 and SteamVR title into a giant social space called "Welcome Island." Players can join up with each other and participate in a variety of activities on the island before starting a match.

According to the patch notes, Welcome Island contains a 38-hole putting green to practice those short shots alongside a driving range that keeps score on how many targets are hit. Players' avatars were also upgraded with new vacation-themed hats, the ability to pick up the golf ball and throw it, and wear a wrist watch on the starting island.

Welcome Island has a few non-golfing activities, such as a pool to lounge about and a raft ride that will tour players in and around the island. The update also features performance improvements, new game settings menu, and an option to mute players.

Walkabout Mini Golf has been continually updated with free and paid content since its 2020 launch, and has made our list for the best Quest 2 games. The game recently launched its candy-themed Sweetopia course earlier this year, and will be releasing a 36-hole course based on the 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth in the summer alongside another 36-hole course based on the classic Macintosh and Windows PC puzzle game Myst scheduled for Q4 2022.