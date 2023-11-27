These XR glasses let you take a 201-inch screen anywhere — and they're just $299
RayNeo's Air 2 XR glasses get an enticing discount.
XR glasses are getting a lot of momentum these days, and RayNeo's Air 2 are an intriguing addition to this category. These XR glasses include a Sony micro OLED panel that lets you project up to a 201-inch image anywhere you are, and they go up to 600 nits and have a 120Hz refresh.
In short, they're pretty great for gaming and streaming content on the go, and while they usually retail for $349, you can get your hands on these XR glasses for $299 — just use the code RAYNEOSAVE50 at checkout.
RayNeo Air 2 AR Glasses:
$349 $299 at Amazon
The Air 2 let you project an image at up to 201 inches, and that makes these XR glasses a great choice if you want to game on the go. Use code RAYNEOSAVE50 to get the Air 2 for just $299 this Cyber Monday.
They're relatively light at 76g, and you get a good amount of adjustability with the nose bridge that lets you get a comfortable fit. These glasses are great for entertainment on the go, and while there's some fringing at the edges, they hold up very well at gaming as well — the 120Hz refresh makes a difference in this use case.
They work with most Android devices and handhelds like the Steam Deck — it was a lot of fun to use this with Valve's handheld — but you'll need a dedicated adapter if you want to use it with a Pixel. RayNeo's software needs a bit of work, but I didn't have any issues on the connectivity side of things.
If you're like me and haven't used XR glasses before, these are a lot of fun to try out, and even if you don't game extensively, they're great for watching TV shows and movies. If you're interested, get the Air 2 for $299 by using RAYNEOSAVE50 at checkout.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.