The best Meta Quest 2 deal on the web today comes with over $150 of free stuff — I'm not joking

If you're finally ready to dive into the world of VR gaming, we just found the perfect Meta Quest 2 deal for you. Not only has the price of the headset permanently dropped to $199.99, but Best Buy is now sweetening the deal by throwing in over $150 worth of free goodies along with your purchase, no strings attached.

Meta Quest 2 128GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $249.99 $199.99, plus free headphones, three months of YouTube Premium, and more The <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Meta/Oculus Quest 2 may be a bit outdated at this point, but it still ranks among the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/gaming/virtual-reality/best-vr-headsets" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best VR headsets that money can buy. Now just $199.99, the Quest 2 boasts an ultra-immersive 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, and up to 2.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. You'll also get access to nearly all of the same <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-meta-quest-games" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Meta Quest games that are available on the Meta Quest 3, but at a much lower cost. Pick up this acclaimed headset from Best Buy and you'll also get over $150 worth of free extras, including a pair of Logitech headphones that'll make your VR experience feel much more immersive and lifelike.

I'm no mathematician, but lets break down the numbers here. For a single payment of $199.99, you'll be getting the 128GB VR headset, a pair of Logitech Chorus Off-Ear Headphones designed specifically for the Quest (a $99.99 value), a three-month subscription to YouTube Premium (a $41.97 value), and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (a $16.99 value). Add it all up and you're looking at over $150 worth of free stuff, and that's without counting the Meta Quest 2's new low price. No kidding. It's no wonder we're calling this the best Meta Quest 2 deal of the month.

Sure, the Quest 2 is a bit old at this point, but it's an excellent choice if you're new to the world of VR gaming and you want to try out a great headset without a major investment. That said, if money is no object, you'll definitely want to upgrade to the newer Meta Quest 3 for $499. Looking at the Meta Quest 2 vs Meta Quest 3, the Quest 3 improves upon its predecessor in all of the areas where it counts, from speed and responsiveness to its lighter construction.

But if you're a casual gamer and you just want a fun VR experience with access to loads of games, this Quest 2 deal is for you.