Oh my gosh the Meta Quest 3 is finally on sale for Prime Day

Looking to finally get into VR gaming this year? Maybe you're upgrading from the aging Meta Quest 2 (Oculus Quest 2)? Either way, Prime Day is the best time ever to consider picking up a Meta Quest 3, now on sale for $429 at Amazon!

This is the first time we've ever seen a major discount on Quest 3 hardware since it launched last October. I called it the best VR headset of all time then and it's only gotten better since thanks to Meta's incredible update schedule. Plus, with a library of thousands of games already and tons of amazing upcoming Meta Quest games — plus Quest 3 exclusives like Batman Arkham Shadow, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, and more — there's never been a better time to consider a Quest 3.

The deal

Meta Quest 3 128GB: $499 $429 at Amazon The Meta Quest 3 is the best VR headset you can buy today. Not only does it have the best graphics and clearest lenses of any standalone VR headset, but it also has exclusive games like the upcoming Batman Arkham Shadow that you can't play anywhere else. Plus, this is its first major discount ever, so take advantage of it before it's gone! Price comparison: Walmart - $495 | Best Buy - $429

✅Recommended if: You want the best VR headset ever made. It's drop-dead easy to use — it's a gaming console that fits your face — and it provides the best graphics and best lenses ever seen on a standalone VR headset. Plus, lots of exclusive games like Batman Arkham Shadow and Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded.

❌Skip this deal if: You are looking to spend under $300 and are willing to wait for the Meta Quest 3s, instead.

At this point, the Meta Quest 3 is the only VR headset you should consider if you're looking to get into VR gaming. Not only does it work like a console — just put it on your head and start playing — but it can also be wirelessly hooked up to a PC for powerful PCVR games like Half-Life: Alyx.

Every month, Meta updates the Quest 3 with bug fixes and brand new features. Recently, we've seen a massive improvement to mixed reality quality, an overhaul for multitasking, and even huge graphics updates for the best Meta Quest games.

While you're saving $70 on one, I'd also recommend picking up the BoboVR M3 Pro headstrap, which is pictured on my headset above. It's on sale for $40 for Prime Day and substantially enhances headset comfort so you can play VR games for a lot longer than with the cloth strap that ships with the Quest 3. Plus, it includes a handy rechargeable battery that magnetically detaches from the headstrap, making it easy to charge while you play.

If you're looking to spend less, the Meta Quest 3s is rumored to make its debut at Meta Connect this September, but while that headset is rumored to sell for under $300 it's also likely to come with big trade-offs. While it'll likely have the same powerful processor as the Quest 3, it won't have the Quest 3's crystal clear lenses, is reported to be a thicker headset, and may have other concessions to match the price, as well.