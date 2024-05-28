The best VR game just got a massive Quest 3 graphics update

What you need to know

Asgard's Wrath 2's Meta Quest 3 update is finally out, with v5.0.1535650 totaling 7.8GB of updated content.

The new update includes upgraded textures and other graphical enhancements for Meta's most powerful VR headset.

Quest 3 gamers can choose between fidelity mode and performance mode to select better visuals or a better framerate.

The long-awaited Asgard's Wrath 2 graphics upgrade for the Meta Quest 3 has finally arrived, bringing with it 7.8GB of graphically upgraded content. Gamers can look forward to notably upgraded texture resolution in the environment, plus detail found throughout objects and other areas of the world. There's no official list of changes just yet but we'll update this article if one is published.

To update the game, just head to your library tab on the Meta Quest 3, tap the three-dot overflow menu next to the Asgard's Wrath 2 listing, and tap update. Once you've launched the game, open up the game's settings menu, tap user interface, then enable Enhanced Rendering Features.

Note that checking this box toggles between "performance" and "fidelity" modes, as it's often referred to on consoles like the PS5. Leaving the box unchecked will run the game on Quest 3 at a higher resolution and a higher framerate than Quest 2 while checking the box will bring the framerate down to 72 FPS but upgrade the rest of the visual experience.

As you can see in the above imagery we captured from Quest 3, the game's texture resolution has seen a notable upgrade in quality. Some world objects, like the giant turtle pictured in the gallery above, now feature spectral highlights, more detailed geometry, and enhanced texture detail.

Other effects, like reflections, look better in motion rather than screenshots, so be sure to check the game out yourself to really enjoy the visual spectacle. This isn't a total graphical overhaul, but a side-by-side comparison helps detail the difference.

In our Asgard's Wrath 2 review, we named it the best VR game of all time because of the scope of the game - a massive 100+ hour-long RPG - as well as the production quality and satisfying, varied mechanics in each of the game's seven chapters and four playable characters.

Over the past few months since the game launched, first-party Oculus developer Sanzaru Games has debuted free monthly events that players can dive into and collect special armor sets, weapons, and other goodies only available during those events.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is included for free with every Meta Quest 3 headset sold through the end of June 2024, so be sure to take advantage of the bonus by redeeming it on the Meta Horizon store. Aside from the graphical upgrade, the new update includes the following changes and additions: