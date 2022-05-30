Meta Oculus Quest 2 price just dropped by $149. Wait...what?

What's happening? Exactly how long was I out in the sun today? Because it looks like the Oculus Quest 2 price is suddenly $149 cheaper on Amazon right now. That's right folks, we're looking at our first decent-sized discount for the recently-renamed Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset. [Update: it looks like the 128GB price keeps flashing between $269 and $199, so maybe hop on the 256GB deal if it goes as it looks like stock is running low on both potentially].

That's a sweet brace of deals right there. $100 off the 128GB model and $149 off the 256GB variant. At a mere fifty bucks more, we'd be tempted to go for the bigger one so you can really pack some games into the all-in-one VR headset that's become such a huge hit in the last couple of years. We've been rounding up the best Memorial Day TV sales all day today, but this has us in full 'take my money' mode for sure.

Meta, owned by Facebook, recently changed the headset's official name to Meta Quest 2 instead of Oculus Quest 2 and you might find the name varies depending on the retailer. It's an odd decision mid-release seeing how popular the headset had become under the Oculus brand. But hey, nothing else has just changed - they're the exact same headset. Truth be told, we've done the research on google search statistics and most people are still searching for it as Oculus Quest 2 anyway.

Oculus Quest 2 has never been cheaper, even for refurbished units. So this is an amazing price for it new. If you're just dipping your toe into VR, opting to save some cash on the cheaper 128GB model is the way to go.

Double the storage capacity for not much extra cash given the epic discount the VR headset has received today. So if you're going to buy lots of games and VR experiences, you might enjoy the benefit of not having to delete and redownload games on a regular basis. And the more you have installed at once, the more likely you are to keep using the headset.

