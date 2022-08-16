Free-to-play sports game Ultimechs launches for VR in September

What you need to know

Ultimechs is a virtual reality sports game where two teams of one or two play soccer in an enclosed arena featuring mechs with rocket-powered fists.

The game will launch for Oculus Quest 2, Steam VR and Pico headsets on Sept. 15.

It will be free-to-play and contain a seasonal battle pass system with cosmetic rewards.

Ultimechs, the virtual reality multiplayer sports game that combines mechs with soccer, received a release date and what platforms it will be coming to, Resolution Games announced today.

The game will be launching for Oculus Quest 2, SteamVR, and Pico headsets next month on Sept. 15. It will be free-to-play and have seasonal battle passes, called the UltiPass, that contain paint jobs and other cosmetic items that do not affect gameplay.

Resolution Games released a video providing a deeper dive on the 1v1 and 2v2 mech arena sport VR game below. The video shows off more action than its first gameplay trailer earlier this year, and the studio provides some helpful tips and early strategies for players on how to play the game.

“When we designed Ultimechs, we tried to keep in mind what would go into creating a new sport that people would love playing and watching years from now,” said Resolution Games founder and CEO Tommy Palm. “Ultimechs combines the excitement, drama and atmosphere of traditional sports and makes the action quick and simple to understand, with plenty of room for big power-plays and clever strategies."

Those interested before launch can sign up for the Ultimechs Pre-Season Preview Weekend on Steam from Aug. 25-28. Registered players will be able to compete in 1v1 and 2v2 games.

Ultimechs is the latest VR game from Resolution Games, which has been responsible for a few entries on our list of the best Quest 2 games such as Blaston and Demeo.