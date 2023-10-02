Best Buy's Meta Quest 3 preorder deal gets you over $100 of free stuff

The wait is finally over, Meta Quest 3 preorder deals have landed. Formerly known as Oculus Quest, the new VR headset is scheduled to start shipping out on October 10th. Early discounts aren't quite available just yet, but it seems like every retailer under the sun is happy to offer free stuff in exchange for your business. Best Buy, for example, is offering a free copy of the new game Asgard's Wrath 2 alongside six full months of Meta Quest Plus when you order the Quest 3 through their site. All things said and done, you're looking at a value of over $100 with a Best Buy preorder, and all you need to do is hit that Add to Cart button.

The Meta Quest 3 starts at $499.99 USD / £479.99 GB for the 128GB version and $649.99 USD / £619.99 for 512GB, so those early savings are no joke. Will more Meta Quest 3 preorder deals be launching soon? Only time will tell, but for now, this offer from Best Buy is just about the best you can get.

Best Buy's Meta Quest 3 preorder deal is live

Meta Quest 3 128GB: $499, plus free game and six months of Meta Quest Plus Preorder the Meta Quest 3 before October 9th and you'll get a free copy of the highly-anticipated new game Asgard's Wrath 2 (a $59.99 value) and a six-month subscription to Meta Quest Plus (usually $7.99 per month) for 100% free.

Is the Meta Quest 3 worth it?

Although we haven't officially reviewed the Meta Quest 3 yet, our hands-on experience last week gave us a good look at the new VR headset. Just like its predecessor, we can confidently say that the Quest 3 offers the best VR experience for most folks today.

Thanks to improvements in hardware and construction, the headset is 40% lighter than the Quest 2, plus you get 10x resolution and a ridiculous 100% boost in processing power with the addition of the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset.

What is Meta Quest Plus?

Preordering the Meta Quest 3 through Best Buy will get you six months of Meta Quest Plus for free. This subscription service gets you two handpicked games that automatically show up in your game library, plus you get access to exclusive discounts on other picks. Feel free to cancel your subscription if you don't want to pay after six months, your games will be waiting for you if you decide to return.

This Quest 3 preorder deal from Best Buy is pretty great, but don't forget that Prime Big Deal Days is kicking off on October 10th. This 48-hour shopping event is sure to feature some of the best deals this side of Black Friday, and we wouldn't be surprised if this new VR headset was included in the sale.