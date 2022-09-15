Arcade Paradise and Martha Is Dead coming to Stadia later this year

What you need to know

Google announced another two games will be coming to the Stadia store later this year and both are published by Wired Productions, which has brought other titles to Stadia such as The Falconeer and Deliver Us The Moon.

The first game detailed in the announcement is Arcade Paradise, a management sim of transforming a laundromat into an arcade. The game also features over 35 original arcade games that can be played solo or with up to four friends in local multiplayer. Arcade Paradise originally launched on PC and consoles last month, and will be coming to Stadia in Fall 2022.

The other game announced is Martha Is Dead, a first-person psychological thriller that takes place in Italy during World War II. A young woman named Martha had been murdered and her twin sister Giulia explores the Italian countryside to find the truth about her murder. The game first launched on PC and consoles last February, and is coming to Stadia sometime in Winter 2022.

The two titles join other games scheduled to release for the streaming gaming service this year, but do not have a confirmed date. Coming to Stadia this fall includes Asteroids: Recharged, Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion, DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms, and Kombinera. Far Cry 4, Breakout: Recharged, and Fire Commander are also slated for sometime this year.

Google had previously promised 100 Stadia games releasing in 2022, and only 49 have been delivered so far. Some of the bigger titles coming to Stadia this year are FIFA 23 later this month, Skull and Bones on Nov. 8, and Just Dance 2023 on Nov. 22. There have been other games announced by Google that have been simply listed as "coming soon," such as Slaycation Paradise and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder, but is unknown if those titles will release in 2022.