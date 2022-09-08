Slaycation Paradise and three more games coming to Stadia soon

What you need to know

Google announced four more games coming to Stadia.

The four games are Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder, Somni, Gravitar: Recharged, and Slaycation Paradise.

All four games do not have a release date, but will be "coming soon."

Google announced another four games will be launching on Stadia, though all do not have definite release dates and are simply listed as "coming soon."

The company detailed the four new Stadia games in a blog post, starting with Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. The game is a management sim where players build and manage a ski resort. That includes placing essential facilities, ski lifts, and planning ski runs to keep the skiers happy and satisfied. Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder is currently in Steam Early Access since early last year.

The next game is Somni, a multiplayer first-person shooter where players can work together to banish ghostly creatures. Up to six players online have to search the environment for evidence before being able to take down ghosts, and switches between hiding from the ghosts and shooting insect-like creatures when necessary. Somni is currently in Steam Early Access since last October.

The third game is Gravitar: Recharged, a remaster of the classic 1982 arcade title by Atari. It contains new visuals, global leaderboards, two-player co-op, and more. Atari has brought its remastered classic titles to Stadia with Centipede: Recharged and Yars: Recharged, and will be adding more titles later this year.

The final game coming to Stadia soon is Slaycation Paradise. It is a mix of a twin-stick shooter and tower defense with battles taking place in post-apocalyptic vacationing spots. The game was released last month for PC and consoles.

Google has been steadily adding new games to Stadia throughout 2022, and has promised over 100 more games would be available on the platform this year. Stadia has seen almost 50 games released more than halfway through the year, but there are some big releases coming such as FIFA 23 at the end of the month and Ubisoft's Skull and Bones in November.