Skull and Bones and Far Cry 4 coming to Stadia later this year

What you need to know

Ubisoft's Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is now available on Stadia starting today, while Far Cry 4 is scheduled for later this year.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War will be launching next week on July 15.

Skull and Bones will be releasing on Stadia alongside other platforms on Nov. 8.

Google announced today that four Ubisoft games that will be coming to Stadia in 2022, including one already available on the store today.

The newest game of the four coming to Stadia is Skull and Bones, which Ubisoft reintroduced during its Ubisoft Forward presentation earlier today. The game lets players sail the Indian Ocean at the end of 17th century as a pirate while getting into naval battles, upgrading their ships, and finding treasure. It supports single-player, co-op with up to three players, and an option to turn on PvP to fight others.

Skull and Bones will be coming to the platform on Nov. 8 alongside PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna with cross-play and cross-progression supported. It is available for preorder starting today with a standard edition for $70, and a premium edition at $100 that comes with several cosmetic items, two additional missions, digital soundtrack and artbook, and a token to unlock the game's first battle pass.

Google also revealed today that Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition is now available on the Stadia store for $15 or can be claimed through a Ubisoft+ subscription. The remastered version of the 2013 title took the gameplay and open world of Far Cry 3 and wrapped it in a 1980's retro-futuristic action movie aesthetic.

The following game within the franchise, Far Cry 4, will be coming to Stadia sometime later this year. No release date has been announced yet. Another Ubisoft title, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, will be available on Stadia starting July 15 in the store for $15 or through Ubisoft+.

Another Ubisoft game already announced for Stadia is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, though no release date has been revealed yet. While initially slated for 2022, Ubisoft has said it plans to launch the game by April 2023, which gives it a much larger release window.