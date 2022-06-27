Atari is bringing five games to Stadia this year starting in July

What you need to know

Five games published by Atari will be coming to Google Stadia throughout 2022.

The five games are Centipede: Recharged, Black Widow: Recharged, Asteroids: Recharged, Kombinera, and Breakout: Recharged.

Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary today.

Classic games publisher Atari will be bringing five games from its catalog to Stadia throughout the rest of the year, Google announced today. The list includes four titles from the publisher's Recharged series, which remasters and updates classic arcade titles for modern hardware, and one original game that recently released for other platforms.

The first Atari game coming to Stadia is Centipede: Recharged later this week on Friday, July 1. The updated version features new visuals, a 16:9 field of play, a dozen new powerups, and the ability to play any level or mode with a friend in local co-op. Google announced that Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim the game when it launches, while others can purchase it from the store for $10.

Following sometime this summer will be Black Widow: Recharged. The twin-stick shooter also features a dozen new powerups and local co-op with a friend. The next two Atari games coming sometime this fall are Asteroids: Recharged and Kombinera.

Asteroids: Recharged features new abilities and local co-op, while Kombinera is a puzzle platformer where the goal is to control multiple colored balls around various obstacles until all the balls have merged together into one. The game contains 300 puzzles, and was released for PC and consoles last April.

The final game coming to Stadia will be Breakout: Recharged, which is scheduled for "late 2022" according to the announcement. The updated brick breaking title contains new powerups, an endless arcade mode, and 50 challenge levels.

The announcement comes as Atari is celebrating 50 years today, though the company is much different today than when it was founded in 1972 after filing for bankruptcy in 2013.

Meanwhile, Google is continuing its promise to bring over 100 games to Stadia in 2022. At least 30 games have launched for the streaming gaming platform halfway through the year. There are other games still scheduled for this year such as Mighty Switch Force! Collection, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and various family games.