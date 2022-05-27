Mighty Switch Force! Collection and more announced for Stadia this year

What you need to know

Three more games have been announced for Google Stadia with two scheduled for the summer and one listed as coming soon.

The three games are Through The Darkest of Times, Those Who Remain, and Mighty Switch Force! Collection.

Google has promised over 100 games will be coming to Stadia in 2022, and 25 have been released so far with several planned for this year.

Google announced three more games will be coming to the Stadia store this year with one game launching next week, another coming in July, and the third game simply "coming soon."

The company detailed all three games in its latest blog post starting with Through The Darkest of Times. It is a historical strategy game set in World War II about leading a resistance group against Hitler's forces. The game is published by HandyGames, which was behind other Stadia games El Hijo - A Wild West Tale and Chicken Police - Paint it RED!, and will launch on June 1 for $15.

Coming sometime in July is first-person psychological horror game Those Who Remain. The game originally released in 2020 and is about a man who has to confront his own mistakes and the darkness of the town of Dormont itself. It is published by WhisperGames and Wired Productions, the latter which had delayed the Stadia port of Deliver Us The Moon last March.

The final game announced is Mighty Switch Force! Collection, which is four games in one package that have previously released on PC and various Nintendo systems while the collection itself came out on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2019. The collection contains Mighty Switch Force!, Mighty Switch Force! Hyper Drive Edition, Mighty Switch Force! 2, and Mighty Switch Force! Academy. No release date has been announced other than it is coming soon.

Google has been announcing more games for the streaming platform steadily over the past few months, considering it has promised over 100 games coming to Stadia this year. The company had revealed six family titles will be coming throughout the year last week, and previous announcements include games such as Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Calico, and Lake.