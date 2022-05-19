Star Trek, PAW Patrol, and four more family games coming to Stadia this year

What you need to know

Publisher Outright Games, known for its family-friendly licensed titles, will be launching six games on Stadia throughout 2022.

The six games are DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms, L.O.L Surprise! B.B’s Born To Travel, My Little Pony: A Maretime Adventure, PAW Patrol Grand Prix, and Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova.

Google has promised to bring more than 100 games to Stadia in 2022, and is a quarter of the way there currently.

Google and Outright Games have announced today that the publisher will be bringing six family-friendly games based on various movie, television, and doll franchises to Stadia throughout 2022.

The first title coming to Stadia will be DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace, based on the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets movie, on July 15. The game revolves around Krypto and Ace, the superpowered pet dogs of Superman and Batman respectively, as they try to rescue stray animals from being kidnapped in Metropolis in this 3D action adventure title.

The next game from the publisher will be My Little Pony: A Maretime Adventure slated for this summer. Four-player split-screen kart racer PAW Patrol Grand Prix will follow after on September 30.

On October 7, L.O.L Surprise! B.B’s Born To Travel will feature up to four players working together to create L.O.L. Surprise! balls in the style of cooking series Overcooked. Also coming sometime in October is Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, a two-player cooperative action adventure game with combat and puzzles on various alien worlds.

The final game announced from Outright Games is DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms. The action adventure game where you can play and level up multiple dragons is scheduled to release in the fall.

Google had announced earlier this year it would be bringing over 100 games to Stadia before the end of 2022. While only 25 titles have been released so far, including one of the best Stadia games with Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, about a dozen games like Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and Calico are slated to come to the platform this year.