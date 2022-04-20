Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach and Deathrun TV coming to Stadia soon

What you need to know

Google announced two more games will be coming soon to Stadia.

The first is survival horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach with no release date announced.

The other game is rogue-like twin-stick shooter Deathrun TV, which will be launching on Stadia alongside other platforms this summer.

Google has announced two more games that will be appearing on its Stadia service with one familiar sounding title and another that will be releasing on day one alongside other platforms.

The first game announced is Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. The ninth main game and 13th overall in the survival horror franchise takes a slightly different approach than its predecessors. Players are still trying to escape the deadly animatronics that roam around at night, but now it takes place in a free-roaming mall over the course of one night instead of five. No release date was given for the Stadia release, but it originally launched last year for PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

The second game revealed today was Deathrun TV, a rogue-like twin-stick shooter in the vein of Nuclear Throne and arcade classic Smash TV. The game is set on the "world's biggest and craziest game show" where players must survive against enemies and giant bosses with a variety of weapons and mutations while dodging traps when moving from room to room.

Deathrun TV will be launching on Stadia alongside PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. No specific release date has been announced, but developer Laser Dog said in a recent interview with Eurogamer that the game will be coming this summer.

Google announced earlier this year that it plans to add over 100 games to the Stadia store in 2022, the same promise made last year which produced some of the best Stadia games. Only 19 games have been released since January, but several games have been revealed over the past month with varying release dates. The next two games scheduled to launch on Stadia are Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles and Elemental War 2 on May 1 and May 6, respectively.