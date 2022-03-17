Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles and Elemental War 2 come to Stadia in May

What you need to know

Google announced another two games releasing for Stadia this coming year, which makes several games announced in the past month by the company.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is a puzzle platformer coming to Stadia and Stadia Pro on May 1.

Elemental War 2 is a 3D tower defense game launching for Stadia alongside other platforms on May 6.

Google announced two games coming to Stadia this May with one launching relatively soon after other platforms and the other launching simultaneously alongside PC and consoles.

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles is a puzzle platformer that takes place in an underwater world set to an electronic soundtrack. Players take control of the illuminated blob Lumote and solve puzzles to return the world back to normal. The game contains one single world where every puzzle can be visible at all times.

It is being published by Wired Productions, one of the Stadia partners that is the testing the recently announced Low Change Porting program that helps port games to the streaming platform more efficiently. Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles will be coming to Stadia on May 1, while it will come to PC and consoles in late April, and the release trailer's description notes the game will be launching into Stadia Pro at the same time.

The second game releasing for Stadia in May is tower defense game Elemental War 2 by studio Clockwork Origins. The game features 11 maps with three environments and side quests during the matches that are necessary to upgrade towers. It can be played in solo or co-op, and will be launching on Stadia alongside other platforms on May 6.

Google has been consistently announcing more games coming to its streaming platform over the past month after a relatively quiet beginning of the year in terms of quantity. Over the past month, the company has announced Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Golf With Your Friends, City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector's Edition, and Deliver Us The Moon will be coming in April.

Cities: Skylines is scheduled for the spring, while Calico and Lake are coming sometime this year. The company had promised to bring over 100 games to the platform this year, and we will see if some of them could stack up with the best Stadia games.