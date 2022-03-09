Cities: Skylines and Team 17 games coming to Stadia this spring

What you need to know

Google revealed three games will be coming to Stadia sometime in April or in the spring with one game from Paradox Interactive and two from Team 17.

Paradox Interactive's award-winning Cities: Skylines will be coming to Stadia this spring. The 2015 city-building and management simulation game lets players be the mayor of their own city and decide how to handle traffic, education, healthcare, and the economy. No details were announced if the game's abundant downloadable content packs will also be sold alongside it for the Stadia version.

Publisher Team 17 will be bringing two games that are better to play with friends to Stadia this April. The first is Overcooked! All You Can Eat, a collection of the two games in the series with some new content. It features over 200 levels with over 80 chefs to choose from, and an assist mode to change various gameplay rules. The cooking game also includes online multiplayer and 4K resolution support with Stadia Pro.

The second game is Golf With Your Friends, a wacky mini golf game with online multiplayer up to 12 players. It features three game modes, themed courses, powerups, a level editor, and the ability to customize your golf ball with hats or trails.

Google has been steadily announcing more games coming to its streaming gaming service recently, such as two puzzle adventure games coming in April and two casual open-world adventure games coming later this year. The company plans to bring over 100 games to Stadia for 2022, a goal it met last year and included some of the best games on the platform.