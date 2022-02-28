Google announced today that two more games will be "coming soon" to its Stadia platform. Both of the games revealed were published by Whitethorn Games, which specializes in easy-going and stress-free types of games.

The first game coming to Stadia is Calico, a community sim game where you are in charge of rebuilding the town's cat café. Players can explore the forest to befriend animals such as cats, deer, dogs, and even red pandas alongside other townspeople including magical girls and witches. Animals can stay in your party and hang out with you or be sent to their new home at the café to greet customers. The café can also be decorated with different styles of furniture and there is a cooking minigame to sell food that the townspeople would like.

The other game coming soon is Lake, where players follow forty-something Meredith Weiss as she trades her software company job to fill in for her father as a local mail carrier in 1980s Oregon. Players have two weeks to do what they like including delivering the mail, meeting new neighbors, or just staying at home and reading a book.

No release date has been revealed for either of the games, but Google has promised that more than 100 games will launch on Stadia in 2022. The company was able to reach the same goal last year with a few becoming some of the best games on the platform. Almost ten titles have come to Stadia so far this year, and a few more will be coming next month.