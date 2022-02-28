What you need to know
- Two open-world adventure games published by Whitethorn Games will be releasing on Stadia soon.
- Calico tasks players with rebuilding the town's cat café by recruiting animals, meeting townspeople, and making food for them.
- Lake is a narrative adventure game where the player is free to explore a small town in Oregon, build relationships, deliver mail, or just drive around.
Google announced today that two more games will be "coming soon" to its Stadia platform. Both of the games revealed were published by Whitethorn Games, which specializes in easy-going and stress-free types of games.
The first game coming to Stadia is Calico, a community sim game where you are in charge of rebuilding the town's cat café. Players can explore the forest to befriend animals such as cats, deer, dogs, and even red pandas alongside other townspeople including magical girls and witches. Animals can stay in your party and hang out with you or be sent to their new home at the café to greet customers. The café can also be decorated with different styles of furniture and there is a cooking minigame to sell food that the townspeople would like.
The other game coming soon is Lake, where players follow forty-something Meredith Weiss as she trades her software company job to fill in for her father as a local mail carrier in 1980s Oregon. Players have two weeks to do what they like including delivering the mail, meeting new neighbors, or just staying at home and reading a book.
No release date has been revealed for either of the games, but Google has promised that more than 100 games will launch on Stadia in 2022. The company was able to reach the same goal last year with a few becoming some of the best games on the platform. Almost ten titles have come to Stadia so far this year, and a few more will be coming next month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
PlayStation recap: Horizon Forbidden West launches to rave reviews
February was a big month for PlayStation with the release of Horizon Forbidden West. Even though it has stiff competition from Elden Ring, Aloy's latest adventure shines bright.
Samsung confirms the future of the Galaxy Note line at MWC 2022
At MWC 2022, Samsung's smartphone chief gave some insight into the future of the Galaxy Note brand, which is officially dead.
Android Gaming recap: Warcraft comes to mobile in 2022
February may not have been full of major releases, but we did learn about new Android games in the works from the likes of Blizzard, bringing Warcraft to mobile devices.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2022
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play a lot of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy, even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.