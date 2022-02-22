What you need to know
- Stadia Pro subscribers can claim five games on March 1: Adam Wolfe, Darksiders Genesis, Darkwood, Dawn of the Monsters, and Race with Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition.
- Pro members can play Assassin's Creed Valhalla free this weekend only, and Chorus receives a free demo available for everyone.
- Skyclimbers is a multiplayer city-building RPG coming to Stadia in 2022.
Google revealed today the Stadia Pro lineup of games to claim for March alongside a free demo, a free play weekend, and other game announcements for the streaming gaming platfrom.
Stadia Pro members can claim another five games beginning on March 1 including narrative adventure game Adam Wolfe, top-down hack and slash game Darksiders Genesis, top-down survival horror game Darkwood, and Race with Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition. Co-op kaiju beat 'em up Dawn of the Monsters is a newer release and is launching for both Stadia and the subscription service on the same date. Games leaving Stadia Pro include AVICII Invector and Little Big Workshop on Feb. 28, and Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition on March 1.
Stadia Pro subscribers can also play Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla at no additional cost starting Thursday, Feb. 24 until Monday, Feb. 28. Meanwhile, anyone with a Stadia account can now try out a free demo of space combat shooter Chorus, which will stay in a player's library and can be replayed unlike other Stadia time-limited demos.
Other announcements include Destiny 2, one of the best Stadia games, kicking off its new expansion The Witch Queen and Season of the Risen today alongside new add-on content coming to turn based strategy game Phoenix Point on March 1. Studio Paratope also revealed a teaser trailer for Skyclimbers, a multiplayer city-building RPG, coming to Stadia sometime in 2022.
