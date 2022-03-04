City Legends and Deliver Us The Moon coming to Stadia in April

What you need to know

Google revealed two more games releasing for Stadia sometime this April.

City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector's Edition is a casual adventure game that supports direct touch on iOS and Android devices.

Deliver Us The Moon is an adventure puzzle game set on an abandoned base on the moon.

Google announced another two games coming to its streaming gaming platform Stadia, both scheduled to launch sometime this April. The two games are more on the casual side and focuses more on puzzle solving.

The first Stadia game coming in April is City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector's Edition. It is a hidden-object puzzle game where the player follows a horror author who becomes entangled with ghosts and witches while researching for novel ideas.

City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector's Edition will become the third Stadia title to support direct touch controls on mobile after Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator and Humankind last year. The feature allows players to use more intuitive touch controls instead of a virtual gamepad overlay when playing on iOS and Android devices.

The second Stadia game slated for April is Deliver Us The Moon, a sci-fi adventure game set in the near future where Earth's natural resources have been depleted. One astronaut is sent to explore an abandoned moon base to uncover how the energy source and communications were severed with Earth by solving puzzles in first or third-person perspectives.

Google plans to bring over 100 games to Stadia for 2022, the same goal it accomplished last year and included some of the best Stadia games, and the release count has been about ten titles so far. The company has continued to reveal more games coming to Stadia for this year, such as Calico and Lake announced earlier this week.