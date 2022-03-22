Stadia Pro adds World War Z: Aftermath and more in April

What you need to know

Stadia Pro will be adding five games to the subscription's catalog beginning on April 1: World War Z: Aftermath, Deliver Us The Moon, City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, and Chicken Police - Paint it RED!

Stadia Pro members will be able to access Far Cry 6 at no additional cost for this weekend only.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion will be launching for Stadia on Friday, March 25.

Google revealed today five games that will be coming to Stadia Pro at the beginning of April alongside a free play weekend for Pro subscribers and another new game coming later this week. The subscription service's catalog will continue to stay at over 50 games since it reached that point for the first time last month.

Beginning April 1, Saber Interactive's third-person cooperative shooter World War Z: Aftermath will be coming to Stadia Pro. The game was originally scheduled to launch for the streaming gaming platform late last year, but had been quietly delayed.

Also available to claim for Stadia Pro on the same date is buddy-cop noir adventure game Chicken Police - Paint it RED!, hidden-object puzzle game City Legends: The Curse of the Crimson Shadow Collector's Edition, sci-fi adventure Deliver Us The Moon, and action RPG Ys IX: Monstrum Nox.

Stadia Pro have until the end of March to claim Crayta: Premium Edition, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Moonlighter, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA before the titles leave the service. While Crayta is free-to-play and one of the best Stadia games, the Premium Edition comes bundled with a couple add-ons and currency.

Stadia Pro members can also play Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 for free this weekend only. The free play weekend starts Thursday, March 24 until Monday, March 28.

Finally, Google announced that action adventure game Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion will be coming to Stadia later this week on Friday, March 25. Since the company promised it would bring over 100 games to the platform this year, it has continually announced several more games coming soon alongside a new initiative to make porting games to Stadia easier for developers this month.