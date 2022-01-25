What you need to know
- Google will be adding seven games to its Stadia Pro subscription catalog on Feb. 1.
- The seven games are Life is Strange Remastered, Life is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, Merek's Market, Phogs!, and One Hand Clapping.
- With the addition of February's lineup, the Stadia Pro library has reached 50 games for subscribers to claim.
Google announced today it will be adding seven more games to its Stadia Pro subscription service in February, including two new games launching on the streaming platform at the beginning of the month.
Stadia Pro subscribers can claim Life is Strange Remastered, Life is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, Merek's Market, Phogs!, and One Hand Clapping beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Racing games Dirt 5 and MotoGP 20 will be leaving the service on the same date.
Square Enix's Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered will be launching for the Stadia store on Feb. 1 at $25 each, unlike other platforms which bundle both games into a single collection for $40. That makes subscribing to Stadia Pro a better value to play the games at $10 per month with the option to cancel any time, though access to the catalog of available games and other features will be lost until resubscribing to the service.
Google also created a chart, shown above, that documents the growth of the Stadia Pro library since the platform's launch in November 2019. According to the data, the total number of games available in the library increased throughout 2020 and capped at around 34 games by the end of the year. The catalog shrunk for the first half of 2021 as some games also leave the service each month as new ones are added, but continually increased in the second half of the year. The library will be at its highest this February with a total of 50 games available.
The company has added at least two games to Stadia Pro each month with the most at nine games in December 2020 and averaged between four to six games since launch. The Stadia Pro library has contained some of the best games on the platform alongside current titles including Control Ultimate Edition, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, and Wavetale.
