Google announced today it will be adding seven more games to its Stadia Pro subscription service in February, including two new games launching on the streaming platform at the beginning of the month.

Stadia Pro subscribers can claim Life is Strange Remastered, Life is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered, Cosmic Star Heroine, Nanotale - Typing Chronicles, Merek's Market, Phogs!, and One Hand Clapping beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Racing games Dirt 5 and MotoGP 20 will be leaving the service on the same date.

Square Enix's Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before The Storm Remastered will be launching for the Stadia store on Feb. 1 at $25 each, unlike other platforms which bundle both games into a single collection for $40. That makes subscribing to Stadia Pro a better value to play the games at $10 per month with the option to cancel any time, though access to the catalog of available games and other features will be lost until resubscribing to the service.