FIFA 23 coming to Stadia this September with cross-platform play

What you need to know

FIFA 23 will be coming to Stadia on Sept. 30, and three days earlier for Ultimate Edition owners.

The Stadia version will be cross-platform play compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

This will be the last FIFA-branded game from EA, but the company will continue to develop soccer games under a new name.

Electronic Arts officially revealed FIFA 23 today and will be launching on Google Stadia alongside PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One this September.

Cross-platform play will be included in the Stadia version at launch, after EA tested the feature with FIFA 22 last May, though will not be complete with every platform. Stadia players will be able to matchmake with PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S players. Meanwhile, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will only be compatible within their own console family.

Some of the other new features in FIFA 23 include playing as women's professional club teams for the first time with Barclays FA Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema, World Cup and Women’s World Cup tournaments, and the game's HyperMotion2 Technology boasting over 6,000 animations. Considering the previous game made our list of the best Stadia games, FIFA 23 could replace it with these new additions.

FIFA 23 on Stadia will launch alongside other platforms on Sept. 30 for the Standard Edition at $70, while the Ultimate Edition at $90 will be playable on Sept. 27. Both are available for preorder and come with bonuses for its FIFA Ultimate Team mode.

The latest chapter of the long-storied franchise will also be its last, as EA announced earlier this year that its partnership with FIFA would be ending after this title, though EA will continue to develop soccer games under a new brand called EA Sports FC. While the FIFA name will be lost, EA will still retain its existing licensing deals with players, teams, stadiums, and more.