FIFA 22 cross-platform play is now live on Stadia and consoles

What you need to know

EA Sports has enabled cross-platform play for FIFA 22 on Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It is a test, but anyone on those platforms can turn it on and off with an option in the main menu.

Cross-play is available for Online Seasons and Online Friendlies only for now.

EA Sports announced that FIFA 22 players across Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S can now play against one another in cross-platform multiplayer, though it comes with a few restrictions.

The studio revealed earlier this week that cross-platform play for Stadia and consoles would be coming in the near future, but became enabled for all players on the corresponding platforms the next day.

The feature is technically a test currently, and is only available in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes. The studio said the feedback from the limited test would affect "how cross-play could further be implemented in future titles" in a blog post detailing the test.

FIFA 22 players on Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S can enable the new feature with a button prompt on the main menu. Players can also search and add friends from other platforms to the in-game friends list alongside inviting to play a game. The studio noted that the feature does not directly affect gameplay at all, though opting in will consider players from other platforms in Online Seasons matchmaking.

In other Stadia news, the four Stadia Pro titles for May, including Outriders and Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, can now be claimed. Google also announced that Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be launching for the service on May 5 alongside a 30 min free trial for the game, and the Risk of Rain 2 expansion Survivors of the Void will be coming to Stadia on the same date as consoles.