Stadia Pro May lineup revealed, The House of the Dead: Remake launches this week

Google announced the full lineup of games that Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim starting at the beginning of next month. The streaming gaming platform is also getting a new release later this week.

Headlining the Stadia Pro list for May is Square Enix's Outriders. The looter shooter developed by People Can Fly originally launched on the service in an unfinished build of the game last year. The Stadia version was patched weeks after the release in line with platform counterparts, but did not receive further updates until later that year. Outriders will be getting a paid expansion called Worldslayer this June across all platforms, and adds a new campaign and progression systems.

Other games that will be available for Stadia Pro on May 1 include 2D platformer Kaze and the Wild Masks, puzzle platformer Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, and Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls. Five games will be leaving Stadia Pro on the same date with Floor Kids, Kemono Heroes, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Life is Strange Remastered, and Life is Strange Before The Storm Remastered.

Meanwhile, The House of the Dead: Remake will be launching for Stadia alongside PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 28. The remake of the classic arcade shooter first released on the Nintendo Switch earlier this month. It will be available in the Stadia store for $25, and we will see if its nostalgic gameplay and charm can sit alongside some of the best Stadia games.