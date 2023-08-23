Gaming Hub will arrive on Samsung's older smart TVs 'later this year'

What you need to know

Samsung announces its cloud gaming service, Gaming Hub, will arrive on smart TVs launched in 2020 at some point "later this year."

The company adds that the majority of Bluetooth controllers and virtual controllers should work once it arrives.

Bethesda's new title, "Starfield," will arrive on Samsung's Gaming Hub on September 6 for those with Xbox Game Pass.

It looks like a slew of Samsung's older smart TVs will soon get in on some cloud gaming excitement.

Following its showing at Gamescom 2023, Samsung announced it will launch its Gaming Hub app on smart TVs from 2020 "later this year" (via Android Police). Furthermore, the company adds those with the three-year-old TVs won't miss out on any of the features its current line has access to.

Those in possession of a 2020 Samsung smart TV will also be able to use "90% of the Bluetooth controllers" available on the market. There are quite a few controllers gamers can pick from, ranging from Microsoft's Xbox controllers to Sony's DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers from PlayStation.

Samsung states virtual controllers will find support with this rollout, as well.

The Korean OEM's announcement at Gamescom 2023 also mentioned that game development studio Bethesda will have its latest title, "Starfield," available on Gaming Hub once it launches on September 6. Interested parties can play the sci-fi RPG title through Xbox Game Pass.

Those getting into Samsung's Gaming Hub for the first time will discover its wide range of cloud gaming options. Users can stream games from apps such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Utomik, and Amazon Luna. However, the Gaming Hub will require users to input their accounts for the different platforms to access their cloud gaming libraries.

Other apps like YouTube Gaming and Spotify await gamers looking to find some how-to videos or to grab some tunes.

Samsung initially launched its smart TV Gaming Hub late in June 2022. The service rolled out to the company's smart TVs released in 2022 first, with those released in 2021 gaining access a few months after. So, it's good to see Samsung offering support for those just another year back.