Rainbow Six Mobile for Android: Everything you need to know

More and more major gaming companies are branching out, extending their traditional IP by creating dedicated mobile games based on an experience usually found on console or PC. Publisher Ubisoft is also joining the fray with the reveal of Rainbow Six Mobile.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege has been a massive success, pitting teams of operators against each other and encouraging steady, tactical gameplay. Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Mobile.

What is Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile is an upcoming mobile game based on the formula popularized in Ubisoft's prior console and PC title, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, which was released in October 2015 and has since grown to over 70 million players.

In Rainbow Six Siege, two teams of five players face off against each other. There are variations depending on exactly what the game mode is, but one team always defends while the other team is on the offensive.

Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Mobile on April 5, 2022. Development is being led by a team composed of mobile and AAA veterans at Ubisoft Montreal studio. Like all Ubisoft games, it's being developed using massive amounts of internal support, so while the Montreal team is leading the effort, teams across Ubisoft's Winnipeg, Quebec, Halifax, Owlient, Bucharest, Kyiv, Pune, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Redlynx studios are also onboard.

Depending on how well Ubisoft is able to translate the methodical, tactical gameplay of Rainbow Six Siege from consoles and PC onto mobile platforms, Rainbow Six Mobile could end up being one of the best Android games available.

Making premium mobile game versions of existing juggernaut gaming franchises is a big investment right now, with similar mobile versions of Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone and Electronic Arts' Apex Legends currently in development.

Rainbow Six Mobile: Closed alpha

As part of the development of Rainbow Six Mobile, the developers at Ubisoft are holding a Closed Alpha test, allowing a small number of players to try an early version of the game in order to provide feedback and stress test features.

This Closed Alpha is currently slated to begin sometime "this spring," indicating that it'll begin at some point soon in 2022. Naturally, this could change with time. For now, players are able to register for a chance to try the Closed Alpha. It's open to players on both Android and iOS devices.

Note that in order to register, you'll need to have a current Ubisoft account. Anyone who is selected will be given advance notice about upcoming tests, including the regions in which said tests will be taking place. Ubisoft has also confirmed that player progress will not be carried forward from any Closed Alpha tests into the launch of the full game.

Rainbow Six Mobile: trailers

Alongside the announcement of the game, Ubisoft shared a trailer, which you can check out below:

In the announcement trailer, we get an overview of gameplay that'll look familiar to any Rainbow Six Siege veterans, with Operators guarding chokepoints and rappelling through windows. We'll have to wait and see how the final game looks, but Ubisoft appears to be focusing on delivering as much visual quality as is possible on mobile devices.

For anyone that wants a quality experience while playing, you're likely going to want to invest in one of the best Android gaming tablets currently available.

Rainbow Six Mobile: Operators

Just like in Rainbow Six Siege, players in Rainbow Six Mobile take on the role of an Operator. Each Operator has access to unique equipment and abilities, each of which can provide a tactical edge against the enemy team. Operators are roughly divided into two types: Attackers and Defenders. Here are all the Operators in Rainbow Six Mobile that we know about so far.

Attackers

Ash - Uses R4-C Assault Rifle, 5.7 USG - Handgun, Breaching Rounds, and Stun Grenades

- Uses R4-C Assault Rifle, 5.7 USG - Handgun, Breaching Rounds, and Stun Grenades Sledge - Uses L85A2 Assault Rifle, SMG-11 - Machine Pistol, Tactical Breaching Hammer, and Frag Grenades.

- Uses L85A2 Assault Rifle, SMG-11 - Machine Pistol, Tactical Breaching Hammer, and Frag Grenades. Twitch - Uses F2 Assault Rifle, P9 - Handgun, Shock Drone, and Claymore.

- Uses F2 Assault Rifle, P9 - Handgun, Shock Drone, and Claymore. Thermite - Uses 552-Com Assault Rifle, 5.7 USG - Handgun, Exothermic Charge, and Claymore.

- Uses 552-Com Assault Rifle, 5.7 USG - Handgun, Exothermic Charge, and Claymore. Hibana - Uses Type-89 CQB Assault Rifle, 93R Handgun, X-Kairos Launcher, and Stun Grenades.

Defenders

Caviera - Uses Origin-12 Shotgun, Luison Handgun, Silent Step, Interrogation, and Impact Grenades.

- Uses Origin-12 Shotgun, Luison Handgun, Silent Step, Interrogation, and Impact Grenades. Bandit - Uses MP7 Submachine Gun, 5.7 USG Handgun, Shock Wire, and Barbed Wire.

- Uses MP7 Submachine Gun, 5.7 USG Handgun, Shock Wire, and Barbed Wire. Smoke - Uses M500 Shotgun, SMG-11 Machine Pistol, Remote Gas Grenade, and Deployable Shield.

- Uses M500 Shotgun, SMG-11 Machine Pistol, Remote Gas Grenade, and Deployable Shield. Valkyrie - Uses MPX Submachine Gun, Keratos.40 Handgun, Black Eye Cameras, and Nitro Cell.

- Uses MPX Submachine Gun, Keratos.40 Handgun, Black Eye Cameras, and Nitro Cell. Mute - M590A1 Shotgun, AP30 - Handgun, GC90 Signal Disruptor Jammer, and Nitro Cell.

Rainbow Six Siege originally launched with 20 Operators: 10 Attackers and 10 Defenders. More have been added over time, with the roster consisting of over 60 Operators as of April 2022.

We'd expect to see more Operators added to Rainbow Six Mobile over time in a similar fashion, though these additions may be somewhat less frequent.

Rainbow Six Mobile: maps

So far, Ubisoft has confirmed the presence of two maps in Rainbow Six Mobile. Given that this is a service game, we expect to see more maps added as time goes on.

Bank - Located in the middle of a highly populated city, this heavily fortified bank will not be easy to infiltrate. Attackers will have difficulty finding the objective as the building is composed of several small and medium-sized rooms that can be easily reinforced by the Defenders.

- Located in the middle of a highly populated city, this heavily fortified bank will not be easy to infiltrate. Attackers will have difficulty finding the objective as the building is composed of several small and medium-sized rooms that can be easily reinforced by the Defenders. Border - In this map, you’ll feel isolated in this deadly outpost set at the border of two countries. Completely surrounded by deserted mountains, this map is composed of old and new buildings and is filled with open areas. Moving around will be dangerous and must be calculated carefully as it is one of the most open and destructible maps.

Rainbow Six Mobile does not currently have a release date or even a release window. When announcing the existence of the game, Ubisoft noted that Rainbow Six Mobile had already been in development for over three years. As such, while it's unlikely to launch in 2022, Rainbow Six Mobile is probably not too much further off, and we could even see a 2023 release being in the cards. Naturally, we'll continue to keep you updated as any new information is shared.