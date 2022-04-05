Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Mobile for Android with an upcoming closed alpha

What you need to know

The Rainbow Six franchise is a series of first-person shooters developed by Ubisoft.

Its latest releases were Rainbow Six Siege and Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive, tactical FPS featuring two teams of five.

Ubisoft will be holding tech tests for Rainbow Six Mobile in the coming weeks.

It was only a matter of time before Ubisoft brought the Rainbow Six series to mobile properly. After Tom Clancy's Elite Squad failed to make a splash and was shut down last year, the developer is back at it with Rainbow Six Mobile.

In its announcement post (opens in new tab) on Ubisoft's website, the team revealed that Rainbow Six Mobile has been in development for over three years, in an effort to allow more people worldwide to enjoy the game. "Since we can’t carry our monitors with us everywhere, Rainbow Six Mobile will give you the opportunity to play the game you love in short, accessible bursts, while also enabling millions of new players to get the R6 experience."

Rainbow Six Mobile will be a competitive, tactical FPS, much like Rainbow Six Siege. It's set to feature two teams of five — Attackers and Defenders — with gameplay built from the ground up for mobile.

So far Ubisoft has revealed two maps for Rainbow Six Mobile: Bank and Border. Bank, as the name suggests, sees players infiltrate a secure bank in the middle of a city. Border drops players onto a border outpost surrounded by mountains and open areas. Both of these maps are available in Rainbow Six Siege, but they've been specifically adapted for mobile this time.

Ubisoft will be holding an upcoming closed alpha, which is set to be the "first of many live tests." Players can currently register for a chance to play (opens in new tab) the game on either Android or iOS.

Though no release date was announced, Ubisoft did state that the game will be free-to-play for everyone. This follows in the footsteps of other franchises going mobile like Apex Legends, Battlefield Mobile, and Valorant.