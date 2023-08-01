Ready for more games? The Future Games Show is happening soon

What you need to know

The Fall Future Games Show will be debuting at Gamescom in Germany this year on August 23 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST.

The show is hosted by Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Death Stranding, and the upcoming Stray Gods and Fort Solis) and Erika Ishii (Valkyrie - Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Deathloop).

We're expecting eight world premiers, exclusive trailers, a VR showcase, and several demos to launch after the show is over.

Viewers can also enter a competition to win a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Summer festivities might be beginning to wind down for many as kids go back to school in a few weeks, but the lead-up to Fall means we can expect lots of games to make their debut. Gamescom — an annual gaming showcase in Cologne, Germany — is bringing along a new Future Games Showcase to help you decide what you'll be playing for the remainder of the year.

Taking place on August 23, the Gamescom Future Games Showcase is set to debut a slew of exclusive trailers for games coming out this Fall and early in 2024. We'll be seeing eight new world premiers in addition to a VR showcase — where we expect some new best Quest games to be shown off — as well as a "Ones to Play" segment that'll debut with demos immediately following the show's ending.

We're expecting games for every platform, including PC, Xbox, PS5, Switch, Quest 3, and even mobile. Plus, viewers will get the chance to enter a competition to win a PS5 or Xbox Series X once the show begins.

In addition to the above link, you'll be able to watch the Future Games Showcase on August 23 on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and GamesRadar. The show begins at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST and is hosted by Troy Baker (of The Last of Us, Death Stranding, and the upcoming Stray Gods and Fort Solis fame) and Erika Ishii (of Valkyrie - Apex Legends, Destiny 2, and Deathloop fame).

This year, the show will be broadcast in English with subtitles for English, Spanish, German, French, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, Korean, and even ASL and BSL feeds.

We're expecting a little something for everyone, and thanks to all the above-supported languages, more people than ever should be able to tune in live and enjoy the show in their native language!