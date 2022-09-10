Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta incoming on Sept. 12

What you need to know

Rainbow Six Mobile, a new game in the franchise built for mobile devices, is holding a closed beta soon.

The beta will include the Clubhouse map that Rainbow Six players should be familiar with.

Instead of a direct port, Rainbow Six Mobile utilizes a few of the same maps and Operators but is its own game.

Players can sign up for the closed beta today.

Ubisoft's mobile efforts are continuing to grow. During today's Ubisoft Forward showcase, the company announced the closed beta window for Rainbow Six Mobile, its upcoming tactical shooter based on the Tom Clancy's sub-series. Players will have a chance to try it out starting on Sept. 12.

Previously the studio held a closed alpha for Rainbow Six Mobile in May. This beta is supposed to expand the amount of content players can test out, featuring the Clubhouse map found in Seige. Other notable locations include Bank and Border, giving people opportunities to play in close quarters and more open areas.

Rainbow Six Mobile will retain the series' signature 5v5 gameplay with attacking and defending Operators. Ubisoft wants this to be an authentic Rainbow Six experience, just one built for mobile devices rather than console and PC. As such, the team is pushing the visual fidelity as much as possible.

Rainbow Six Mobile does not have a release date, but when it launches it will be free to play on Android and iOS.

This story is developing...