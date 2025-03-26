My favorite mobile gaming controller has never been cheaper — but you're running out of time

Deals
By published

The sale ends on March 31st.

Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It seems as though mobile gaming continues to grow in popularity every year. And while it's great being able to play games right on your phone, it's not the most comfortable experience. Even just playing games for a few minutes usually ends up with me either being annoyed that my fingers are in the way or my wrists start to bother me. Thankfully, I have the GameSir G8 Plus at my disposal, and now you can get one too, as it's dropped to its lowest price ever as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

GameSir G8 Plus: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

GameSir G8 Plus: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

WIth so many phone controllers available, it can be difficult for one to stand out amongst the crowd. The GameSir G8 Plus manages to do just that, offering a comfortable mobile gaming experience that I've yet to be able to replicate with anything else.

View Deal

Heading into 2025, things were looking pretty bleak for the Android emulation scene. Nintendo took down multiple Switch emulators, and there just wasn't much progress being made for other platforms. Fast forward to today, and while things are looking slightly better on the Switch front, it's also now possible to play PS3 AND Windows games right on your phone.

Of course, after you get everything set up, using the on-screen controls isn't exactly ideal. This is just one of the reasons why I always recommend picking up a game controller that you can use to create a Switch-like mobile gaming experience.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra playing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom via Sudachi with the GameSir G8 Plus

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

While there's definitely no shortage of options to choose from, the GameSir G8 Plus is always the first controller I recommend. For one, it works with practically every device that I have, including the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with its enormous 14.6-inch display.

Of course, not everyone is going to use a tablet of that size to play games, but it does speak to the versatility offered by the G8 Plus. Speaking of which, one of the big reasons why I prefer the G8 Plus over the G8 Galileo (which is also on sale) is that I don't have to worry about the USB-C port getting in the way. This way, I can slot in my phone, start playing, and then stop playing just as quickly.

Andrew Myrick
Andrew Myrick
Senior Editor — Smartphones (North America), Chromebooks & Tablets

Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Android Games
Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2
My favorite mobile gaming controller has never been cheaper — but you're running out of time
Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2
Android 16 looks to be even better for gamers than we expected
Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Pocket Classic color options
Here's why I'm getting the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 AND the Pocket Classic
Google Play Store home page on Android and Chrome OS
Google's loss is our gain: Xbox purchases and gaming are coming to Android
A screenshot of the experience &quot;Sarah Andersen Comics &#039;After Owning a Cat,&#039; in partnership with An Infinite Story&quot; showing Sarah staring at a taxi driven by a cat.
New Sarah's Scribbles mobile game is an 'infinite' find-the-cat game with no GenAI
The Epic Games store on mobile.
Epic Games Store set to arrive on Android 'later this year'
Latest in Deals
Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now
Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2
My favorite mobile gaming controller has never been cheaper — but you're running out of time
Pixel Watch 3 41mm and 45mm
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect time for early Mother's Day shopping. Here's what I'm getting
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ on a desk.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
More about android games
Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2

Android 16 looks to be even better for gamers than we expected
Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and Pocket Classic color options

Here's why I'm getting the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 AND the Pocket Classic
YouTube Music home screen

YouTube Music's personalized radio stations are getting even smarter
See more latest
Most Popular
Pixel Watch 3 41mm and 45mm
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect time for early Mother's Day shopping. Here's what I'm getting
Galaxy Chromebook Plus
This Samsung Chromebook Plus just scored a 25% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now
A photo of the Google Pixel Watch 3 showing thick black bars over the display, indicating that the display uses PWM dimming.
Watch this! Amazon chops 17% OFF our favorite smartwatch during the Big Spring Sale
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ on a desk.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
Amazon Kindle Scribe on desk
Unbelievable! The Kindle Scribe soars to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2 Pro portfolio
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is finally LIVE — see the 20+ best deals on Android smartphones, wearables, and more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Amazon's Big Spring Sale just started and the Galaxy Watch Ultra has ALREADY crashed to a record low price