My favorite mobile gaming controller has never been cheaper — but you're running out of time

It seems as though mobile gaming continues to grow in popularity every year. And while it's great being able to play games right on your phone, it's not the most comfortable experience. Even just playing games for a few minutes usually ends up with me either being annoyed that my fingers are in the way or my wrists start to bother me. Thankfully, I have the GameSir G8 Plus at my disposal, and now you can get one too, as it's dropped to its lowest price ever as part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

GameSir G8 Plus: $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon WIth so many phone controllers available, it can be difficult for one to stand out amongst the crowd. The GameSir G8 Plus manages to do just that, offering a comfortable mobile gaming experience that I've yet to be able to replicate with anything else.

Heading into 2025, things were looking pretty bleak for the Android emulation scene. Nintendo took down multiple Switch emulators, and there just wasn't much progress being made for other platforms. Fast forward to today, and while things are looking slightly better on the Switch front, it's also now possible to play PS3 AND Windows games right on your phone.

Of course, after you get everything set up, using the on-screen controls isn't exactly ideal. This is just one of the reasons why I always recommend picking up a game controller that you can use to create a Switch-like mobile gaming experience.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

While there's definitely no shortage of options to choose from, the GameSir G8 Plus is always the first controller I recommend. For one, it works with practically every device that I have, including the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with its enormous 14.6-inch display.

Of course, not everyone is going to use a tablet of that size to play games, but it does speak to the versatility offered by the G8 Plus. Speaking of which, one of the big reasons why I prefer the G8 Plus over the G8 Galileo (which is also on sale) is that I don't have to worry about the USB-C port getting in the way. This way, I can slot in my phone, start playing, and then stop playing just as quickly.