What you need to know GameSir has announced two new controller peripherals for Android devices.

X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller is a new device for Android phones, while the F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller is made for use on Android tablets.

The X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller will cost $60, while the F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller will cost $40.

The F7 Claw will be available on May 24th, while the X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller is available now.

Android already has a slew of excellent game controllers to choose from, and you can add two more to that list, courtesy of GameSir. The popular gaming peripheral manufacturer has just launched the new X2 Bluetooth model of the incredibly successful Gamesir X2 Type C mobile gaming controller as well as the GameSir F7 Claw Tablet Game Controller, which releases on May 24th.

The X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller is the successor to GameSir X2 Type C mobile gaming controller and is designed to give users an outstanding cloud gaming experience, on platforms such as Xbox Game Pass. Now equipped with Bluetooth, the X2 model is designed to provide a full array of controls and minimize lag to provide an optimal gaming experience. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more It features left and right sticks, traditional face buttons, and even trigger buttons, as well as a 500 mAh battery that promises up to 20 hours of gameplay. The simple design is also compatible with most modern Android phones, so long as they measure up to at least 173mm.

The F7 Claw is GameSir's attempt at creating the world's first capacitive gamepad for tablets. The F7 Claw is designed for games that feature on-screen control games where, unlike Bluetooth controllers where the user has to install other apps for key mapping, users can start playing directly without this extra effort. The controller attaches to the sides of the tablet and features trigger buttons as well as turbo buttons, useful for FPS and TPS games. The combination of both physical and touch controls simulates a traditional controller. The F7 Claw also boasts a whopping 120 hours of playtime after just one charge. Both controllers seem like exceptional choices for gamers who prefer gaming on their Android devices and should work well, whether you're adventuring in Genshin Impact, building in Roblox, or earning a Victory Royale in Fortnite. The X2 Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller will cost $60 and is available now, while the F7 Claw will set you back $40.