Google Photos has been one of my favorite apps to manage my pictures since it first launched. Google really knocked it out of the park with that one, making it easy to browse, back up, and edit your photos all in one place.

However, not everyone wants their photos stored in the cloud, and some budget devices could do with a more lightweight app. That's where Gallery Go comes in — Google's offline gallery app and part of the Go family of lite apps that weighs under 10MB.

The app initially launched on July 24, and while it does a pretty good job replacing Google Photos, it was missing the recently added dark theme. That was, until Google Photos tweeted out on August 14 that it was coming in an update over the next few days.