Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables are generating more interest among consumers in South Korea than the Galaxy S21 series. According to The Korea Herald, Samsung has received a combined 450,000 pre-orders for the two phones as of Sunday.

Industry sources believe total pre-orders for the two foldables could even hit 800,000 if sales of unlocked units are included. For reference, Samsung received just 80,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in its home market last year.

Surprisingly, the new foldables are proving to be even more popular than Samsung's best Android phones. The report says pre-orders for the two foldables are twice that of the Galaxy S21 series and 1.5 times that of the Galaxy Note 20 series.