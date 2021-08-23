Update, Aug 23 (12:20 p.m. ET): Samsung confirms its new foldables are seeing "strong global consumer demand"
What you need to know
- Samsung has reportedly received nearly half a million pre-orders for its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones in South Korea.
- Last year's Galaxy Z Fold 2 only received a total of 80,000 pre-orders in Samsung's home market.
- Korean media expects total pre-orders for the foldable duo to reach 800,000.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldables are generating more interest among consumers in South Korea than the Galaxy S21 series. According to The Korea Herald, Samsung has received a combined 450,000 pre-orders for the two phones as of Sunday.
Industry sources believe total pre-orders for the two foldables could even hit 800,000 if sales of unlocked units are included. For reference, Samsung received just 80,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in its home market last year.
Surprisingly, the new foldables are proving to be even more popular than Samsung's best Android phones. The report says pre-orders for the two foldables are twice that of the Galaxy S21 series and 1.5 times that of the Galaxy Note 20 series.
As per statistics shared by a leading South Korean carrier, nearly 49% of pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 were from customers in their 20s and 30s, while the same age group accounted for 57% of total pre-orders for the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3. These numbers clearly suggest that Samsung's new foldables have been successful in catching the attention of young consumers, at least in South Korea.
The main reason behind the significantly higher interest in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 is likely their more affordable pricing. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced 16.6% lower than its predecessor in South Korea, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at under KRW 1.3 million.
Update, Aug 23 (12:20 p.m. ET) ― Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have already surpassed global Samsung foldable sales in all of 2021
Samsung has now confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are seeing strong consumer demand globally. Even though it has just been days since announcement, pre-orders for the two phones are already higher than the total global Samsung foldable sales in all of 2021.
In a statement sent to Android Central, Samsung said:
We are thankful for the great customer response to our new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Interest in foldable smartphones is at an all-time high, with pre-order volume for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021. We're committed to providing the most innovative experiences to our consumers.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be available to pre-order in the U.S. through midnight ET on August 26.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fitbit Charge 5 leak reveals its robust health tracking features and price
A new leak claims the Fitbit Charge 5 will feature ECG monitoring and more health tracking capabilities for under $200.
Why does the Pixel 5a exist?
The Google Pixel 5a is finally here, with a bigger battery and important features like water resistance. But a more important question than what the Pixel 5a is is why it even exists.
You should DEFINITELY be using one of these password managers
Keeping your passwords and other information secure on your phone and computers is rule one for security, and these apps help you keep it all safe.
These are the best 25W chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Just bought the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 folding phablet from Samsung? Congratulations! Your next order of business should be to buy the best 25W charger to keep your Z Fold 3 powered up. Here are our best picks of 25W chargers for your spanking new foldable.