Samsung Unpacked is less than a week away, and at the big event, we're expecting to see the highly-anticipated Galaxy Note 10. However, that's not the only gadget Samsung's rumored to be working on.

We've heard a lot of buzz over the last couple of months regarding the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Tab S6. Now, thanks to a teaser video Samsung shared on YouTube, those two devices have essentially been confirmed with announcement dates leading up to Unpacked.

Although the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Tab S6 aren't called out by name in the teaser video, the quick glimpses of the devices shown off are very reminiscent to the renders we've seen — including the Tab S6's magnetic S Pen that attaches to the back of it.

At the end of the video, Samsung shows two dates for when the devices will be announced. The Galaxy Tab S6 will be unveiled tomorrow (July 31) whereas the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will get its announcement on August 5 — just two days before the Note 10 is unveiled.

Samsung will likely still talk about the Tab S6 and Galaxy Watch Active 2 during the Unpacked event next Wednesday, but the company seems eager to reserve as much time for the Note 10 with these early announcements leading up to it.

