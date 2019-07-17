What you need to know
- The S Pen will reportedly now wirelessly charge in a recessed groove on the back of the tablet.
- We're expecting to see both LTE and Wi-Fi-only models.
- The Tab S6 will be available in at least three colors: blue, gray, and rose gold.
We saw some obfuscated leaks of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 a couple of weeks ago, but a scoop from Android Headlines gives us a complete collection of product renders, showing off the tablet and some of its accessories in all their glory.
We're expecting to see the Galaxy Tab S6 unveiled at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event alongside the Note 10, or possibly a bit later on this year at IFA in Berlin, and these leaks show that we can expect three color options; blue, gray, and rose gold.
Each color extends to the accompanying S Pen stylus, which now fits into a recessed magnetic groove along the back of the tablet — which will presumably charge the S Pen wirelessly. Android Headlines also claims that the S Pen will likely be Bluetooth-compatible, much like that of the Galaxy Note 9.
There's also a new keyboard accessory for the Tab S6, which looks to be two separate pieces — one that magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet and includes the trackpad and keyboard itself, and one that attaches to the back and articulates to provide support on a tabletop.
As for the tablet itself, the design looks relatively similar to that of the Galaxy Tab S4, with the same hard edges and quad-speaker arrangement, but it trades the glass back for metal and eliminates the headphone jack.
You get dual cameras on the back now, though we're not entirely sure whether that will come in the form of a standard and wide-angle lens or a main camera aided by a time of flight sensor.
Regarding specs, previous leaks suggest a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage as the baseline configuration. We're also expecting to see both LTE and Wi-Fi-only models, though price for these options is yet to be determined.