We saw some obfuscated leaks of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 a couple of weeks ago, but a scoop from Android Headlines gives us a complete collection of product renders, showing off the tablet and some of its accessories in all their glory.

We're expecting to see the Galaxy Tab S6 unveiled at Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event alongside the Note 10, or possibly a bit later on this year at IFA in Berlin, and these leaks show that we can expect three color options; blue, gray, and rose gold.

Each color extends to the accompanying S Pen stylus, which now fits into a recessed magnetic groove along the back of the tablet — which will presumably charge the S Pen wirelessly. Android Headlines also claims that the S Pen will likely be Bluetooth-compatible, much like that of the Galaxy Note 9.