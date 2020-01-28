What you need to know
- Samsung has released the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones.
- The update is currently rolling out to users in Germany and the U.S.
- Samsung is yet to begin pushing the stable Android 10 update for One UI 2.0 beta users.
Nearly a month after releasing the stable Android 10 update for Galaxy Note 9 users, Samsung today started rolling out the One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+.
SamMobile reports the stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is now rolling out in Germany and in the U.S. for users on Xfinity Mobile. Surprisingly, however, the stable Android 10 build hasn't been rolled out to One UI 2.0 beta users yet. It is currently available only for users who are on Android Pie.
The Android 10 update for the two phones weighs in at nearly 2GB in terms of size and comes with the latest January Android security patch. For One UI 2.0 beta users, however, the update size will be a lot smaller. Once the update becomes available for your device, you should receive a notification asking you to install it. You can also check for the update manually by opening the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download updates manually.
We expect the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to slowly expand to a few more markets by the end of the month, although most users will likely have to wait until next month. In addition to all the new features that Android 10 has to offer, the update comes with several One UI 2.0 enhancements as well.
