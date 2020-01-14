What you need to know
- A new leak claims the 120Hz refresh rate option on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 series phones will only work at Full HD+ resolution.
- When users switch to WQHD+ resolution, the display refresh rate will drop to 60Hz.
- All three Galaxy S20 models – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are expected to sport 120Hz displays.
Yesterday, a massive Galaxy S20 Ultra leak shed light on the upcoming flagship's impressive camera hardware as well as a few other key tech specs. One of the key highlights of the Galaxy S20 and the other two S20 series phones is expected to be the upgrade to 120Hz panels. However, reliable leaker Ice Universe has now claimed that the 120Hz refresh rate option on Samsung's upcoming flagship phones will only work at Full HD+ resolution.
It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020
In his latest tweet, Ice Universe says Samsung has "cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option", which means users will have to lower the display resolution to Full HD+ in order to experience smoother animations. When using the highest WQHD+ resolution, the refresh rate will drop to 60Hz.
Needless to say, it is quite disappointing that the Galaxy S20 series may not offer the option to have the display refresh rate set at 120Hz when using the highest resolution. While the combination of a high display resolution and refresh rate will no doubt have a negative impact on battery life, there is no harm in giving users the option to choose for themselves.
The information hasn't yet been confirmed, however, so we will need to wait until February 11 to find out if Samsung will indeed limit the 120Hz refresh rate option to Full HD+ resolution. Alongside the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is also expected to announce its next foldable smartphone at the same event.
