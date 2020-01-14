Yesterday, a massive Galaxy S20 Ultra leak shed light on the upcoming flagship's impressive camera hardware as well as a few other key tech specs. One of the key highlights of the Galaxy S20 and the other two S20 series phones is expected to be the upgrade to 120Hz panels . However, reliable leaker Ice Universe has now claimed that the 120Hz refresh rate option on Samsung's upcoming flagship phones will only work at Full HD+ resolution.

It can now be said with certainty that Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option of the Galaxy S20 series, leaving only FHD 60Hz, FHD 120Hz, WQHD 60Hz. this means that we can't have the best resolution and the best refresh rate at the same time. What is your opinion on this? pic.twitter.com/GaYJuOubw8

In his latest tweet, Ice Universe says Samsung has "cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option", which means users will have to lower the display resolution to Full HD+ in order to experience smoother animations. When using the highest WQHD+ resolution, the refresh rate will drop to 60Hz.

Needless to say, it is quite disappointing that the Galaxy S20 series may not offer the option to have the display refresh rate set at 120Hz when using the highest resolution. While the combination of a high display resolution and refresh rate will no doubt have a negative impact on battery life, there is no harm in giving users the option to choose for themselves.

The information hasn't yet been confirmed, however, so we will need to wait until February 11 to find out if Samsung will indeed limit the 120Hz refresh rate option to Full HD+ resolution. Alongside the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung is also expected to announce its next foldable smartphone at the same event.