The Galaxy S20 series is the newest line of phones from Samsung and brings the new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra to T-Mobile. These phones feature improved displays, batteries, and cameras. Support for T-Mobile's low-band 5G is included on all three models and will also work with Sprint's 5G spectrum once the merger is complete.

When is it coming out? The S20 series was announced on February 11 and will be available for pre-order on February 20. You can also sign up to be notified as soon as the pre-order page goes live. The phone will be available on March 6. What's the phone like? Check out our preview to learn everything about the Galaxy S20's technical details but here are the basics. As we've seen with the Galaxy S10 series, there will be three sizes starting with the Galaxy S20 as the smallest this time with a 6.2-inch display and a 4,000 mAh battery. The S20+ steps the screen up to 6.7 inches with a 4,500 mAh battery. Both of these phones have a huge 64MP camera sensor. The S20 Ultra takes the screen up to 6.9 inches, the battery up to 5,000 mAh, and the camera up to a massive 108MP. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark & more The base Galaxy S20 will be available in Cloud Pink, Cosmic Gray, and Cloud Blue colors. The S20+ will have Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black, and Cloud Blue while the S20 Ultra will only be available in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

All of these will work with T-Mobile's low-band 5G and Sprint's mid-band network but only the S20+ 5G and Ultra 5G will support millimeter wave 5G. T-Mobile's millimeter wave network is in its infancy but there are some places, such as football stadiums that might see a speed bump from the network. The Galaxy S20 starts at $1000 with 128GB of storage capacity. Storage is expandable on all phones. The S20+ starts at $1200 at 128GB and comes up to $1300 for 512GB. Finally, the Ultra starts at $1400 with 128GB and $1600 for 512GB of storage. These phones have some of the best hardware possible and a price that matches that but you might be able to save some money with a trade-in. You can also pay monthly for 24 months starting at $41.67 per month on the Galaxy S20 with $0 down. The S20+ is $50 per month with $150 down and the S20 Ultra is $58.24 per month with $200 down. How do I transfer my data? Samsung's Smart Switch software is some of the best in the business and works with Android, iOS, and even Windows Phone. You can use a USB cable to transfer all compatible files and apps to your new phone during the setup process. You can also back up your phone to the cloud either using a Samsung account or your Google account. If you've done this then you should be able to restore your backup by signing in. If you're switching from an iPhone be absolutely sure to disable iMessage before making the switch or you might face some annoying problems with texting. How do I get 5G? Every T-Mobile plan supports 5G at no additional cost. As long as you have an account with T-Mobile and live in an area with coverage, you should be able to access 5G. Check out T-Mobile's 5G coverage map to be sure. The baseline S20 will support T-Mobile's low-band network as well as Sprint's mid-band network but the two larger models will be able to access the faster millimeter wave 5G network. Currently, that network is only available sparsely in a handful of cities but continued expansion in densely populated city centers is likely and could be worth it to someone that needs the fastest and most consistent connection possible even when a tower gets busy. For the majority of people, the combinations of low-band and mid-band 5G with LTE as a backup should be plenty and still be a major upgrade over 4G.

What plans should you get? T-Mobile has three plans, Essentials, Magenta, and Magenta Plus and they all come with unlimited data. The larger plans increase the amount of hotspot data you get along with upgrading the video streaming quality on the top-end Magenta Plus plan. Some other goodies are included such as Netflix on the two Magenta plans. All of these plans include 5G data at no extra charge.

Plans Essentials Magenta Magenta Plus Talk and Text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Streaming SD SD HD Hotspot 3G speed only 3GB LTE speed 20GB LTE speed Extras None Taxes and fees included

Netflix SD

1-hour in-flight Wi-Fi Taxes and fees included

Netflix HD

Unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi Mexico and Canada 2G data 5GB of 4G data 5GB of 4G data Price for 1 line $60 $70 $85

All of these plans will work with the new S20 series but to get the most out of your phone but the Magenta plan has the best balance of features with enough LTE hotspot data to get you through in a pinch. If you travel a lot, the Magenta Plus plan makes the most sense with in-flight Wi-Fi, a larger amount of hotspot data, and better quality streaming video. Learn More about T-Mobile's plans Major 5G potential With 5G on every model in the S20 line and T-Mobile 5G covering the majority of Americans, Samsung's Galaxy S20 series feels like the perfect fit for T-Mobile. T-Mobile has been continuously improving its low-band 5G network across the country as well as deploying millimeter wave 5G in a few key locations. Not only that, once T-Mobile finishes acquiring Sprint, these phones will be compatible with Sprint's mid-band 5G as well. This makes T-Mobile one of the best bets possible for your new Galaxy S20.