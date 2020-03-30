Samsung Kvadrat CoverSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Plastic cases these days are a dime a dozen, and while there's nothing particularly wrong with them, it always feels like a shame to cover up your expensive and carefully designed new phone with a sheet of TPU. If you're going to put a protective case on your phone, why not get something that feels as unique and well-crafted as the phone itself?

Kvadrat is a textile company from Denmark that regularly collaborates with designers, architects, and now Samsung, and it's crafted a slim, sustainable case for the Galaxy S20+ made out of recycled PET bottles.

The Kvadrat Cover closely resembles Google's fabric cases for its Pixel lineup, but the in-hand feel is a bit different. Kvadrat's case is a bit more coarse, but it still feels comfortably soft and, more importantly, adds a lot of grip to this incredibly slippery phone. I love the green color of my case, which pairs nicely with my Cosmic Gray S20+, but there are also options in red and gray.

The case wraps along all but the bottom edge of the S20+, leaving the USB-C port, microphone, and speaker grill exposed. That tends to be a bit of a mixed bag with people, but I find that leaving the bottom edge exposed feels more comfortable when resting the phone on my finger.

There's a soft rubber-like lining running along the sides of the case and into the inside, giving the phone some smooth padding. On the inside is some branding and a callout to the case's wholly recycled PET bottle materials, while a tag on the outside of the case reminds you of who made it.

Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Kvadrat did a great job with the build quality of the case, and it's a tighter, better fit than even the Samsung-made leather case I typically use on the S20+. It doesn't feel loose in the slightest, and the power and volume buttons along the side retain their clicky, tactile feel through the soft outer material.

In case you're wondering like I was before the case arrived, the design is precise enough that you won't see any of your phone's glass backing peeking through the camera cutout — which is great if you want to get the case in a color that doesn't necessarily work well with the finish of your phone.

I've used a few other cases made of recycled materials before, like Pela's compostable Pixel 4 case, but none of them have been nearly as impressive in both form and function as the Kvadrat Cover.

Samsung Kvadrat CoverSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

It's not a cheap case by any means at $50, but between the great build quality, the 100% recycled materials, and the fact that it's even compostable so there's no waste once you're done with it, I don't think it's unreasonable. This is a great case that should definitely be on your radar — I just wish it were available for more phones.





